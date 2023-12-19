Complete your Elgato streaming setup while its Wave XLR mixer interface is down at $130

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface

Alongside the ongoing deals on its Stream Deck models, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is about 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of the limited $120 Black Friday price. A notable chance to expand your Elgato setup, this one is still shipping in time for Christmas at the time of writing. This is the brand’s streamer- and gaming-focused audio interface, complete with phantom power for your condenser mics. Alongside accommodating XLR mics, this interface also delivers Elgato’s mixing software to balance your stream and broadcasts via the included Wave Link app access. On top of that, it houses some interesting and useful tech like the “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion” alongside the large heads-up multifunctional control knob and 3.5mm headphone jack. More details below. 

A notable alternative in the audio interface space is the Focusrite Scarlett devices. While the new model was an easy pick for our roundup of the best gifts for musicians and content creators this year, the 4th gen models (here’s our hands-on view of those) will cost a touch more than the Elgato model above. The still more than capable 3rd gen variants, however, are starting at $90 shipped right now via Amazon. 

If you’re looking to side step the interface and go with a USB mic instead, you’ll want to browse through some of the deals we are tracking on those ahead of the holidays below:

  • Bring home the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic back at the $35
  • Audio-Technica’s upgraded 96kHz AT2020USB-X mic now down at $119 
  • Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and its best-in-class boom arm from $99
  • And even more

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:

  • Premium XLR to USB-C connection
  • Use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR with multiple audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents microphone distortion
  • Up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics
  • 48 V phantom power drives condenser microphones
  • Dual selectable filters remove low frequencies

