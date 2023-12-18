Bring home the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic back at the $35 Black Friday price (Reg. $50)

Reg. $50 $35
Razer Seiren Mini USB Microphone

Amazon is now offering the Razer Seiren Mini USB Microphone for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 30% off the going rate and a notable chance to score a Razer USB mic for less. While we have seen it drop to $40 a few times this year, today’s deal marks a return to the Black Friday price to deliver a deal on par with the best we have tracked on the white and black model in 2023. The Razer Seiren Mini is an affordable way to bring home a brand name USB mic for streaming, podcasting, or otherwise – it features a supercardioid pickup pattern designed to “focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.” Its compact footprint is held up by a “heavy-duty” tilting stand to easily get it at the right angle. However, it can also be attached to standard microphone stands and the like as well. Head below for more details. 

When it comes to brand name USB mics, it rarely gets much more affordable than the deal above. But if you can make do with a more budget-friendly option, the TONOR USB mic is a popular option you can score for $28 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Elsewhere in microphone deals, we are still tracking the lowest prices yet on the 2023 model Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and its fantastic best-in-class boom arm from $99. Those offers are joined by a solid price drop on Audio-Technica’s upgraded 96kHz AT2020USB-X mic that is now selling for $119 shipped. Just be sure to also scope out the latest SM7dB XRL microphone from Shure while you’re at it. 

Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic features:

  • Ultra-Precise Supercardioid Pickup Pattern: The Razer Seiren Mini is tuned with a tighter pickup angle, so it can focus on your voice while ensuring that background noises like typing and mouse clicks don’t get picked up.
  • Professional Recording Quality: With its 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response, the mic broadcasts your voice with stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows.
  • Ultra-Compact Build: Made for minimalist or smaller setups, it barely takes up any desk space and is discreet on-camera, putting more focus on you. Easy to bring along if you need take your streaming elsewhere.

