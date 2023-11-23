First deals hit the Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and its best-in-class boom arm from $99

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the first notable deal on the 2023 model Sennheiser Profile USB-C mic and the streaming set with the included boom arm. You can now land the Sennheiser Professional Profile Cardioid Condenser Microphone with the tabletop stand for $99 shipped or the Profile Streaming Set with the Boom Arm and 3-meter USB-C cable for $179 shipped. Regularly $129 and $199 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and new Amazon all-time lows. After getting a chance to test this set out back in April, I can confidently say it is worth strong consideration – especially if you want the boom arm. More details below.

The metal, German-engineered Sennheiser Professional Profile mic is a solid one, featuring USB-C connectivity, “a natural, warm sound,” and a unique design that allows you to adjust the angle of the mic unlike just about any other option out there. The mic sounds great, but the real standout feature of these deals is the boom arm in the Streaming Set – it is easily one of the best I have ever used. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from both the mic and the boom arm in our hands-on feature piece right here.

Sennheiser Profile Cardioid Condenser Microphone set features:

Plug-and-play simplicity – We understand that setting up a podcast session or live stream can be overwhelming but capturing pristine audio doesn’t have to be. With the Profile, one simple connection is all you need to achieve the sound you’re looking for

The sound you’re looking for – If you’re just getting started or you’re a seasoned pro looking to simplify your setup, the Profile delivers a natural, warm sound that accentuates the body and presence of the human voice

Control at your fingertips – Don’t get us wrong, software has its place… but the ability to control your sound with the twist of a dial makes all the difference when you’re in the moment

Form and function – Quality audio is all about microphone placement. The Profile Streaming Set features a boom arm with a sleek and modern design, ideal for optimal microphone positioning

