End-of-year pricing knocks 50% off PreSonus’ Revelator Dynamic USB Mic at $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering end-of-year pricing on the PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Microphone at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This deal comes in at $60 under our spring mention and a match of the Amazon all-time low outside of a short-lived, one-time offer at $82 this past summer. After going hands-on with it at release, this is one dynamic microphone worth a look – it easily gives the more expensive Shure USB variants a run for their money to my ears. Suitable for podcasting, streaming, video chatting, and music, this is a USB-C mic with a custom-designed dynamic capsule, an integrated mixer (dedicated loopback audio channels included), and onboard processing to enhance the sound of your voice (reverb, EQ, compression, and more). Get a complete break down in our review right here and head below for more.

If a more casual and entry-level USB microphone will do the trick for your needs, the ongoing offer we are tracking on the Razer Seiren Mini is worth a look. This one regularly fetches as much as $50 and you can now bring one home down at $35 shipped via Amazon. All of the details you need on this offer are right here.

Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and Audio-Technica’s upgraded 96kHz AT2020USB-X. We are also still seeing a big-time price drop live on NZXT’s sleek modern USB streaming mic – it is now a solid 50% off the regular $100 price tag over at Amazon.

PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic features:

Professional bus-powered USB-C-compatible dynamic microphone for vocal recording, podcasting, streaming, vlogging, gaming, and more

Designed for your voice: Custom-designed dynamic microphone capsule provides vocal clarity and superior off-axis rejection

Professional sound made easy: Professionally crafted Presets make you sound like a pro with a single click. You can also create your own custom presets to share, save, or produce on the go.

Customizable mixes: Integrated mixer with two dedicated loopback audio channels to add backing tracks, Skype calls, gameplay audio, and more!

