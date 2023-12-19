NZXT’s sleek modern USB streaming mic now 50% off at $50 shipped in black or white

Amazon is now bringing back its best price ever on the NZXT Capsule USB Microphone at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at a 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer comes in to match the Black Friday list as the only other time it has gone for this low on Amazon – it is $10 under the deal price before that. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we dubbed it the “easiest way to sound good on stream,” this model is designed for single-source recording and broadcasting with a “high-resolution voice pickup [that suppresses] unwanted background noise.” This is also quite a sleek and modern design, with now screws or washers to place the unit on a boom arm – the internal shock mounting tech is joined by the included desktop stand as well as a USB-C to USB-A cable and an adapter to connect to mic stands. More details can be found here and down below. 

If you’re not sold on the modern NZXT treatment above, scope out yesterday’s deal on the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic. This regularly $50 solution delivers that Razer vibe for even less now that it is down at $35 shipped on Amazon. The ongoing discount is on par with this year’s Black Friday price and is now available on both the black and white models. 

The Razer offers sits alongside deals we are tracking on the 2023 model Sennheiser Profile streaming mic and its fantastic best-in-class boom arm from $99, as well as Audio-Technica’s upgraded 96kHz AT2020USB-X mic. All of the details on you need on the AT deal are right here and be sure to swing by our launch coverage for a more in-depth look. 

NZXT Capsule USB Mic features:

Designed for single sound-source gaming and streaming use, the Capsule delivers high-resolution voice pickup while suppressing unwanted background noise. Unidirectional cardioid polar pattern ensures you’ll have minimal background noise. Internal capsule is tuned for speech in a gaming environment, optimizing vocal clarity. Incredible analog-to-digital conversion technology ensures your voice will be the best in the lobby.

