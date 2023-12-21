Nintendo eShop holiday sale now live from $3: Mario, Sonic, Metroid, Bluey, more (Up to 50% off)

The official Nintendo eShop holiday game sale is now live. Much like year’s past, Nintendo has now launched a notable eShop sale loaded with digital Switch game deals, including both first- and major third-party titles. While you will still find some notable offers on physical game deals in our daily roundups, the next time you boot up your Switch and head over to the eShop, you’ll find the official Nintendo Hits for the Holidays Sale waiting for you with up to 50% in savings on select titles. Head below for more details and a closer look at the official Nintendo eShop holiday game sale.

Nintendo eShop holiday game sale

This year’s official Nintendo eShop holiday game sale is live from now through January 3, 2024 with deals starting from $3 and up to 50% in savings. You will want to double check the physical game deals found below and in our roundup as some titles, like the new Sonic Superstars are going for less in physical form right now, but you can also download these eShop titles right now without waiting for shipping.

eShop digital deals:

Nintendo Switch physical game deals:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury features:

Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful courses! Multiply the fun by teaming up with or competing against friends locally or online to reach each stage’s goal. Work together to explore and uncover collectibles, or compete for the crown by earning the highest score, making for a friendly frenzy! Mario (and his friends) can use a variety of power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities like climbing and scratching. Power up to complete stages and take the crown!

