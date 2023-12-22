Today’s best iOS app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, FTL, LEGO Bricktales, and much more

Justin Kahn -
As we head into the final weekend before the holidays, we are ready to cap off the major price drops hitting the App Store for iOS and iPad users. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio at the $1,499 low alongside everything else waiting in our curated Apple deal hub. As for the apps, yesterday’s holiday collection is now joined by deals on Moncage, LEGO Bricktales, Townscaper, FTL: Faster Than Light, Kingdom Two Crowns, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Origami – Fold & Learn: FREE (Reg. $2.50)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $10 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $39, eShop holiday sale up to 50% off, and more

More iOS app and game deals still live

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS: $18 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

Kingdom Two Crowns features:

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown.

In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden across the vast land.

