Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $39, eShop holiday sale up to 50% off, and more

Justin Kahn
35% off $39
Metroid Dread

The official annual holiday Nintendo Switch eShop digital sale is now in full swing with deals from $3 and up to 50% off a range of first- and third-party titles. While there are some great deals in that sale you can download without waiting for shipping, Amazon is also now offering a host of these digital deals with even lower prices in some cases – you’ll find the first-party Nintendo titles right here and the third-party deals here. One notable option with a the slightly lower price is Metroid Dread at $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find at $2 under the eShop holiday price. It is also within a few bucks of the best price ever. Alongside the rest of the Nintendo eShop deals you’ll find detailed right here, you’ll find even more holiday offers on digital/physical Switch deals waiting down below with the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

