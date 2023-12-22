Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $39, eShop holiday sale up to 50% off, and more

The official annual holiday Nintendo Switch eShop digital sale is now in full swing with deals from $3 and up to 50% off a range of first- and third-party titles. While there are some great deals in that sale you can download without waiting for shipping, Amazon is also now offering a host of these digital deals with even lower prices in some cases – you’ll find the first-party Nintendo titles right here and the third-party deals here. One notable option with a the slightly lower price is Metroid Dread at $39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find at $2 under the eShop holiday price. It is also within a few bucks of the best price ever. Alongside the rest of the Nintendo eShop deals you’ll find detailed right here, you’ll find even more holiday offers on digital/physical Switch deals waiting down below with the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser $35 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon first-party Nintendo Switch holiday deals from $39
- Amazon third-party Nintendo Switch holiday deals from $3
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $40 (Reg. $60)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Best Buy SEGA game sale from $15
- Sonic, Samba de Amigo, Persona, more
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- With the included Mythological Pack
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
Score Nintendo’s best holiday offers: OLED Switch bundles, more
Personalized Nintendo yearly recap now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $21 (Reg. $35)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Baldur’s Gate 3 $63 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 23 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- Or $10 on PSN
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Xbox holiday sale 1,400+ titles up to 50% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe $60 (Reg. $80)
- Forza Motorsport $49 (Reg. $70
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered pre-order $50
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $35 (Reg. up to $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
