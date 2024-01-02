Seagate’s special edition 5TB Starfield Game Drive hits new Amazon low at $124 (Reg. $170)

While the 2TB and 8TB Game Hub models have jumped up in price slightly from the holiday listings, Amazon is now offering 5TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive at $124 shipped. Regularly $170, this is 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. This deal also comes in at $16 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This model launched alongside the other two back in June as officially licensed add-ons to celebrate the launch of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG. Not only is this a functioning HDD like any other with 5TB of storage space, but it also features that sweet white Starfield design “certified for a Constellation explorer” and customizable RGB LED lighting. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

Update:

You could drop down to the 2TB model at $90 to save some cash, especially if you don’t need the 5TB or are just looking for a nice Starfield collectible. Outside of the capacity, this is otherwise the same as the 5TB model detailed above.

Another option would be to side-step the Starfield treatment in favor of a far more speedy portable SSD option. Rated to work alongside consoles, PCs, Macs, and more, the Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD delivers much more modern performance at a price under the HDD featured up top here today. This morning’s deal on Samsung’s 2,000MB/s T9 SSD back at the $110 low and our recent roundup of the best options out there are both worth a look as well.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition game drive officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Up to 5TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

