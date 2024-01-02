Seagate’s special edition 5TB Starfield Game Drive hits new Amazon low at $124 (Reg. $170)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesseagate
Reg. $170 $124
Starfield Seagate drives

While the 2TB and 8TB Game Hub models have jumped up in price slightly from the holiday listings, Amazon is now offering 5TB Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive at $124 shipped. Regularly $170, this is 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. This deal also comes in at $16 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This model launched alongside the other two back in June as officially licensed add-ons to celebrate the launch of Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG. Not only is this a functioning HDD like any other with 5TB of storage space, but it also features that sweet white Starfield design “certified for a Constellation explorer” and customizable RGB LED lighting. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

Update:

You could drop down to the 2TB model at $90 to save some cash, especially if you don’t need the 5TB or are just looking for a nice Starfield collectible. Outside of the capacity, this is otherwise the same as the 5TB model detailed above. 

Another option would be to side-step the Starfield treatment in favor of a far more speedy portable SSD option. Rated to work alongside consoles, PCs, Macs, and more, the Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD delivers much more modern performance at a price under the HDD featured up top here today. This morning’s deal on Samsung’s 2,000MB/s T9 SSD back at the $110 low and our recent roundup of the best options out there are both worth a look as well. 

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive features:

Take your library of games anywhere with this special edition game drive officially licensed by the award-winning creators at Bethesda. Engulf your game in atmosphere with customizable RGB LED lighting and a design that feels certified for a Constellation explorer. Up to 5TB of space lets you backup all your content without sacrificing files.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lenovo Go 130W USB 4-port charger offers efficiency in ...
Urbanista announces overhauled solar charging headphone...
Here’s every LEGO Ideas set releasing in 2024: Dungeo...
Hazel Quinn offers up to 58% off its retro-style toaste...
Android game and app deals: Towaga, Suzy Cube, Getting ...
Save $200 on Yeedi’s robot vacuum with 3,000Pa of...
Ditch your iPhone for the built-in screen on the DJI RC...
Bose New Year sale up to 50% off: QuietComfort Earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments