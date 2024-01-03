Kingston’s 2,000MB/s XS2000 2TB Portable SSD returns to Amazon low at $140 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. This model launched at $285 and sold for between $160 and $185 for most of last year. After dropping down to $140 over the end-of-year deal season in 2023, it has now returned to the second best price we have tracked – it has only ever gone for a few bucks less than this a couple times. Capable of outrunning most options in its price range, the XS2000 features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with speeds up to 2,000MB/s. From there, you’ll find USB-C connectivity alongside a water-, dust-, and shock-resistant design – it ships with a removable rubber sleeve for added protection. Head below for more details.

The 1TB model is selling in the $100 range right now to save some cash, but another option to save even more would be on something like the Crucial X8 with the 1TB model currently selling for $60 shipped. That’s less than half the price of today’s lead deal and, while not as fast a solution, is still a more than capable option for most users.

If you’re looking for a particularly high-capacity portable SSD, the deal we spotted on Crucial’s X9 this morning is worth a look. You can now land the 4TB configuration down at $210, matching the Amazon all-time low. All of the details you need on this offer are right here and be sure to scope out the deal we are tracking on PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD from just $34.

Kingston XS2000 2TB Portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s. Requires compatible devices to reach USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C Performance..Computer Platform:PC

Capacities up to 4TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

