PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD drops back to all-time low pricing from just $34

PNY Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Portable Solid-State Drive

Joining this morning’s return to all-time low pricing on Samsung’s higher-end T9 model, Amazon is also now offering a solid deal on the PNY Pro Elite V2 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive at $34.29 shipped. Regularly $53, this model fetched $50 for most of last year before finishing out 2023 at $40. Today’s deal marks the first time it has returned to its Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While not an overly spec’d out solution, it is a more than capable option that runs at up to 1,100MB/s while delivering both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options within an aluminum housing. If you can make a 500GB option work for your needs, this one is worth consideration at a price like this – a slightly slower Samsung T7 500GB sells for $70. More details below. 

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option at a lower price point. As of right now, the model featured above is at the lowest price we can find on any model from a trusted storage brand with speeds above 1,000MB/s. 

On the higher-end side of things, be sure to scope out the latest release in OWC’s portable solid-state lineup right here. Then dive into the aforementioned price drop we featured this morning on Samsung’s 2,000MB/s T9 SSD

You’ll also want to browse through our end-of-year wrap-up on our favorite portable SSDs of 2023 to get a better idea of the options available out there before throwing any cash down. 

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable SSD features:

  • Transfer speeds of up to 1,100MB/s read and 700MB/s write
  • Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables
  • Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology
  • Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos
  • Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing
  • Competitive 3-Year Limited Warranty or TBW backed by 24/7 US based technical support

