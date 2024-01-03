Crucial’s X9 brings 4TB of portable SSD storage to your kit back down at the $210 Amazon low

Amazon has now brought back its holiday pricing on the Crucial X9 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive at $209.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this model first landed on Amazon back in late September before it began bouncing back and forth between $220 and full price. Today’s deal marks a return to the holiday pricing to match the lowest we have tracked since release. For comparison sake, the comparable Samsung T7 Shield sells for $299 in the 4TB capacity right now. Sitting at the top end of portable SSDs in terms of capacity, today’s Crucial deal delivers 4TB of storage space alongside a PC- and Mac-compatible setup (also works with gaming consoles and mobile devices) with USB 3.2 Gen2 support and USB-C connectivity. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s and provides 7.5 feet of drop protection. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to drop down to the 1TB or 2TB models that start at just under $80 shipped right now and deliver the same specs. But you’ll also want to browse through our recent roundup of the best portable SSDs out there to give yourself some options in the product category. You’ll find solutions of all sorts from the best brands starting at $70 shipped alongside details on what models will meet your requirements best.

On the faster and higher-end side the product category, yesterday’s deal on the Samsung T9 portable SSD is still alive and well. This one delivers up to 2,000MB/s speeds and future-proof USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support with 1TB models now back down to the $110 Amazon low. Scope out the details right here.

Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD features:

1TB holds up to 5,000 photos, 15 hours of family video, 2 AAA game titles, and 50GB of documents, with 100GB to spare. Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation and more; use included USB Type-C to C cable on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices for best speeds. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme temperature, shock and vibration proof.

