Today's best iOS app deals: FTL Faster Than Light, ICEY, Titan Quest, and more

Justin Kahn -
Your Thursday collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Joining the App Store offers, this morning also saw Apple Watch Ultra 2 go on sale alongside an ongoing price drop on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and everything else in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, today’s highlights include titles like FTL: Faster Than Light, ICEY, VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH, Titan Quest, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Eden – World Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Airports.: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Manifestation Deck: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Convenience Stories: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dinkigolf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pachoink!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $2.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evo Wallet – Money Tracker: $1 (Reg. $3)

FTL features:

In FTL you experience the atmosphere of running a spaceship trying to save the galaxy. It’s a dangerous mission, with every encounter presenting a unique challenge with multiple solutions. What will you do if a heavy missile barrage shuts down your shields? Reroute all power to the engines in an attempt to escape, power up additional weapons to blow your enemy out of the sky, or take the fight to them with a boarding party? This “spaceship simulation roguelike-like” allows you to take your ship and crew on an adventure through a randomly generated galaxy filled with glory and bitter defeat.

