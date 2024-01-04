Apple Watch Ultra 2 is back from the dead with a $50 Amazon discount to $749 in all styles

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has had quite the wild ride over the past month with the Masimo debacle, as the wearable was pulled from shelves only to return shortly after. It’s now starting off the year with an Amazon discount that brings nearly every model down to $749 shipped. Back from the dead, it’s $50 off the usual $799 price tag for helping you hit all of those New Year’s fitness resolutions with a suite of fitness tracking intel that won’t even cost you full price. It’s at the third-best price to date, as well, and marks one of the first times we’ve seen just about all the styles included in the savings at once. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions. If hiking, snowboarding, or any other more dedicated workout is on your to-do list for 2024, then Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sure to help monitor your health along the way.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The first week of 2024 is coming to an end, but you can still find all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest M2 and M3 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Rugged, capable, and built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. The S9 SiP enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the display. Up to 36 hours of battery life and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Large Digital Crown and Customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. 100m water resistance.

