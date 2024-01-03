Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C start out 2024 with return to all-time low of $189 (Save $60)

Amazon is rolling out the best price ever on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to start the year. These new releases now sell for $189 shipped for one of the first times after just being refreshed back in the fall, dropping from the usual $249 price tag. This is $60 off and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We first saw these back at this price around launch in October, only to never have the price beaten or matched until today. We last saw them on sale for $190 over Thanksgiving Week. The discount is also matched at Best Buy, too. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

We break down five of the best new features that make the USB-C AirPods worth an even closer look, too.

Halfway through the work week and also the start to the New Year, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest M2 and M3 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

