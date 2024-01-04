Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core 983Wh portable power station hits new $649 low, more from $175

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $649 shipped. Down from its $1,100 price tag, it only saw two discounts over 2023, both of them to the same $800 price. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, giving you $451 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even matches the price currently set on Goal Zero’s website, meaning you’ll get the absolute lowest price we can find to start the new year. This power station has a 983Wh capacity alongside a 1,200W (2,400W surge) inverter that can be fully charged in nine hours via a standard wall outlet or a car port and just four hours with a 300W solar panel. It features 10 ports to cover all your recharging needs: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two 6mm ports, one 12V high power port, and one car port. Head below to learn more.

More Goal Zero Power Stations seeing discounts:

Goal Zero Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle discounts:

You can read more about the compact Yeti 200X portable power station here. It gives you a 187Wh capacity and features seven ports to cover all your recharging needs: two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one AC, one 6mm port, and one car port. We also have coverage of the current deal on the ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station, which offers a 154Wh capacity and features five outputs: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, water heaters, electric tools, and more.

Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station features:

MAXIMUM CAPACITY: The 1000 Core powers most small and large appliances during an outage with a mighty 983Wh of capacity. Your TVs, full-size refrigerators, and microwaves stay running with a pure-sine 1200W (2400 W surge) inverter. There are multiple ports for keeping your mobile devices charged, and it’s equipped with a high-powered 60W USB-C port.

VERSATILE AND PORTABLE: Fridges, electric barbecues, e-bikes, and more all stay powered with this portable power station. Keep everything running when you’re off-grid or in a power outage by utilizing 10 versatile ports. Take this power station with you in the backcountry, on the job site, or stay at home.

RECHARGE WITH SOLAR: Maximize your solar input with Goal Zero’s MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent. Turn your 1000 Core into a solar generator when you choose from our lightweight Nomad Solar Panels for portability, our durable Boulder series, or our Boulder installation models for semi-permanent or permanent installation.

DURABLE AND SAFE: Professional grade construction with a heavy duty anodized aluminum enclosure and internal separately sealed battery unit provides years of use at home or off-grid. Goal Zero uses only the highest quality Tier 1 Lithium battery cells, which are protected by an advanced multi-sensor battery management system. Our best-in-class US-based customer service is there whenever you need us.

