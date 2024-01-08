Android game and app deals: Sigma Theory, ScourgeBringer, ARIDA, Glidey, more

Your afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Joining today’s Google Play offers and all of the exciting new reveals coming from the show floor at CES 2024, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, its M80 Smart Monitor, and Google Pixel 7a. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Glidey, ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Sigma Theory is a Turn-based Strategy game in a futuristic global cold war from the award-winning creators of Out There. Recruit a squad of special agents and run your intel agency to secure the control of the singularity. In the near future, a paradigm-shifting scientific discovery looms over the world, promising radical new technologies. The world’s superpowers realize they could have the power to destroy the global financial system, wipe out entire countries or even gain access to immortality.

