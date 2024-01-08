Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables sees first discounts since Black Friday from $875

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB for $944.99 shipped. This is the first discount we’ve seen since Black Friday, and arrives at $175 off the usual $1,120 price tag. It’s the third-best discount we’ve seen to date, while coming within $25 of the Thanksgiving Week offer. You can also save on the 256GB capacity model at $874.99, down from its usual $1,000 price tag. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is just one way to fold a smartphone, with the much larger book-style handsets offering far more screen real estate. We’re tracking a pair of discounts on this class of foldables this week, with the tried and true Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leading the way at $1,500. These $300 in savings come joined by a chance to save on the new OnePlus Open – a more recent handset tossing its hat into the ring with much of the same design at a matching $1,500 price point.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

