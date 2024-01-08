Last year’s Samsung M80 Smart Monitor now $200 off as new 2024 model debuts at CES

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $700 $500
Samsung SmartThings hubs

Samsung just launched its newest version of the M80 Smart Monitor at CES 2024, and now last year’s model is on sale. Amazon has it marked down to $499.99 shipped from the usual $700 price tag, saving you $200 and offering the second-best discount yet. Samsung’s now previous-generation M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as models from previous years, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more of a full breakdown on features and how it compares to the new 2024 version.

Samsung’s M80 Smart Monitor arrives with a sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, all while housing a 32-inch 4K panel. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. There’s also HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

As far as how the new model stacks up, there really aren’t all too many differences between the M80C and newer D counterpart. One big difference is largely just a software feature that lets you control the monitor’s settings through your mouse, versus having to use the physical controls of the bundled remote. There’s also support for spatial audio when paired with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. So it’s pretty safe to say that saving $200 on the older version is definitely a better value.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

