Affordable StandBy MagSafe charging awaits with UGREEN’s 2-in-1 station at $30 shipped

The UGREEN Amazon storefront is now once again offering its 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model hit Amazon in late 2022 at $50, but now carries a $40 regular price tag. Today’s offer is slightly below our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we have tracked to date. While this certainly isn’t one of those higher-end 15W models we have featured a number of times around here, folks that can make do with a more basic option will also save a ton. This StandBy-ready charging station features a built-in 7.5W MagSafe landing pad for your iPhone floating atop the 5W wireless charging base for AirPods and more. UGREEN ships it with a 3-foot USB-C cable, but you’ll have to provide your own wall charger. Head below for more details.

If the UGREEN model isn’t working for you, something like the Spigen model we reviewed might – it has worked flawlessly for me since landing in the office. However, for something even more affordable alongside a host of other options, be sure to check out our recent roundup of the best StandBy-ready charger solutions out there with options starting from under $20.

With CES 2024 now in full swing, we have also started to see some new entries in the product category including the new Qi2 15W 4-in-1 stand from HYPER. This one debuted yesterday for the first time alongside the brand’s latest power bank and you can get a closer look at what it can bring to your setup in our coverage right here.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously: UGREEN’s 2-in-1 wireless charging station is designed for iPhone 15/14/13/12 series (7.5W) and AirPods Series (5W). The magnetic stand charges your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. NOTE: maximize charging efficiency of the 2-in-1 wireless charger by using a Type-C PD 20W charging adapter or greater (not included).

Firm Magnetic Lock: The MagSafe compatible charger stand provides 700g of powerful magnetic force for your phone. It uses 8 N52H magnets, which makes charging more efficient and provides a strong magnetic connection for easy alignment and uninterrupted charging.

Adjustable Viewing Angles: The 2-in-1 wireless charging station has an adjustable ball joint made of aluminium alloy, that’s sturdy and durable; great to prevent deforming during adjustments. The 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape mode, which is great for device use on desks and nightstands.

