Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $45 (33% off), more from $22

Following today’s CES 2024 announcement that Amazon is now taking on Apple’s AirPlay 2 with official adoption of the new open Matter Casting standard on its Echo Show and Fire TV devices, it is now serving up the first solid deals of the new year on its latest streaming devices. Alongside some price drops on the rest of the lineup below, the standout deal has the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a 33% price drop and among the lowest prices we have tracked. It dropped to $40 for a brief time before Black Friday last year before landing at $45 for the holiday sale after that. Today’s deal is matching the second-lowest price we have tracked since its release in September. This is the second-generation, flagship 4K Max model with a refreshed design, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor. The latest release in the lineup delivers 4K UHD playback with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

You can learn more about the new open protocol Matter Casting support coming to Fire TV devices in the coming months in today’s CES coverage.

And then check out some of the other Amazon gear we have on sale right now for the new year including its Kindle Scribe tablet reader, its Echo-connected Smart Air Quality Monitor, and the flagship Fire Max 11 tablet from $180 shipped.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!