HORI’s adorable embossed Pikmin 4 Premium Vault Switch case drops down to $20 today

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pikmin 4 Premium Vault Case for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model debuted shortly before the release of Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch (here’s our hands-on review of the game) and carries a regular price tag at $25. Outside of a very short-lived pre-order offer at just under $19, today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the first post-release deal. Adorable Pikmin 4 artwork aside, this is one of HORI’s premium vault cases that stands out from many of the comparable options out there with the sort of 3D embossed detailing that pops Oatchi and friends right off the front of the pouch. On the inside of the officially licensed case, you’ll find the perfect storage area for your Switch, Switch Lite, or OLED model alongside space for up to 10 game cards and a host of small accessories. Get closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Today’s deal puts the adorable Pikmin 4 case among the more affordable options you’ll find from well-known officially licensed third-party brands. But if you prefer a more basic design approach, some of the PowerA Switch cases are going for around $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Its not got the more elaborate design, but it will otherwise provide a very similar Switch protection experience on-the-go.

And while we are talking Nintendo accessories, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the CRKD Nitro Deck handheld Switch controller with “zero stick drift” as well as PDP’s see-through LED Switch controllers with floating Sonic figurines at 25% off the going rates. And then swing by this morning’s roundup of the best console game deals for all of today’s most notable deals on Nintendo Switch games.

HORI Pikmin 4 Premium Vault Case features:

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, & Nintendo Switch – OLED Model

Premium hard shell carrying case

Embossed design case featuring Pikmin 4 artwork

Holds up to 10 game cards as well as small accessories

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

