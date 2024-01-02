PDP’s see-through LED Switch controllers with floating Sonic figurines hit new lows at $30 (25% off)

We are now tracking the first deals on those see-through PDP Sonic Switch controllers that launched last summer. Amazon is offering the Tails Seaside Hill Zone and Sonic Green Hill Zone models down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Both of today’s discounts mark all-time lows and the first notable deals we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the officially licensed treatment and a complete Pro Controller-style button layout, the real standout feature here is the see-through grip with a floating 3D figurine inside. From there you’ll find artwork pulled from the new Sonic Superstars game (currently on sale for $30), a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in volume controls, and LED lighting effects “you can change using the ABXY buttons.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

We are also tracking some notable deals on PowerA’s officially licensed wireless Switch controller today in various themed colorways and styles:

You’ll want to swing by this morning’s game roundup where you’ll find solid last-minute offers via the Nintendo holiday sale. These deals are scheduled to end starting tomorrow so it might be a good idea to jump in now while you still can.

REALMz Wired LED Light-Up Pro Controller features:

Collectible figurine captured inside the grip and a multi-layered design featuring iconic game scenes

3.5mm jack for in-game audio and chat, plus built-in volume controls on the D-pad

Expertly designed for all-day comfort and long-lasting performance

Brighten your gameplay with LED lighting effects that you can change using the ABXY buttons

Officially licensed by Nintendo and SEGA

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. 2023 Nintendo

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

