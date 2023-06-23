New 3D embossed HORI Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch case lands at under $19 Prime shipped

After officially announcing the release date and then showcasing new gameplay earlier this week during the latest Nintendo Direct, the new HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case has emerged. Much like the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Splatoon 3 gear before it, HORI is now ready to unleash its latest officially licensed accessory in celebration of the upcoming release of Pikmin 4 on July 21, 2023. Adorned with adorable iconography and characters from the new game, the HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case is now available for pre-order, and you can get a closer look down below.

New HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case

The new HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case is much of what you would expect if you’re familiar with the brand’s other licensed Switch case offerings. While it is yet to appear on the official site, the Amazon listing is now live to give us a good idea of what we are in for – a small brief-style case for your Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED model console on-the-go.

You’ll find the usual zippered hard-shell treatment alongside enough space for 10 game cards and a series of smaller accessories.

However, HORI seems to have take the design and aesthetics up a notch this time around. Making for as notable a collectible as it is a functional carrying case. A 3D-style embossed approach throughout is really making the design pop here. The colorful treatment, adorned with the game’s logo, the beloved two-legged Oatchi, and a series of Pikmin, delivers a sort of 3D vibe this time around as opposed to the flat printing we tend to see from the brand. It is easily one of the best HORI has made yet, whether you love the Pikmin series or not, if you ask me.

The new HORI Pikmin 4 Switch case is now available for pre-order via Amazon at $18.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 ahead of its release on August 25, 2023. It, as expected, includes the Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee which ensures you are charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchase and the release no matter how much you pay now.

For the latest on Pikmin 4, be sure to dive into our coverage of this week’s exciting Nintendo Direct presentation. Joining the all-new Pikmin 4 gameplay demo, Nintendo also announced a series of new games, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Super Mario RPG remake, and the re-release of Pikmin 1 + 2 for Switch, that are now up for pre-order:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!