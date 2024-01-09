mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 MagSafe Charge Stand & Pad lands at new $50 Amazon low (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charge Stand & Pad for $49.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $2 under the price drop we tracked during the Black Friday deal season last year to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This clean black MagSafe-ready stand features a built-in charger for iPhone 12 through 15 series with 7.5W of power output floating atop a 5W wireless charging base for AirPods and other Qi-ready gear. It is capable of holding your handset in both landscape and portrait orientations and features a hinge to get it at just the right angle. Head below for more details.
While mophie might be a more well-known entity, if you’re looking to bring spending down even more, the deal we are currently tracking on the UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is worth a closer look. Currently selling for under $30 shipped, this one delivers a similar setup and feature set with a design featuring hits of stainless steel – get a closer look at it right here.
Be sure to scope out our recent roundup of the best StandBy-ready MagSafe charging stands. Then check out some of the latest additions to the product category coming out of CES 2024 like the new Qi2 15W 4-in-1 stand from HYPER as well as the first wave of 15W Qi2 chargers, power banks, and multi-device docks from Anker. The rest of our CES 2024 coverage can be found right here.
mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charge Stand & Pad features:
- Charging stand has built-in magnets that are MagSafe compatible, so your phone snaps into the ideal position for wireless charging on contact.
- Up to 15W of wireless power. The wireless charging stand delivers up to 7.5W to iOS devices and up to 15W to Android devices.
- The wireless charging pad delivers up to 5W of power to your AirPods in a designated charging area.
- The wireless charging stand holds your phone in portrait or landscape mode so you can watch movies, scan messages, or hold conference calls.
- The charging stand can be tilted to different angles so you can see your phone easily as it changes.
