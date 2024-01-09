mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 MagSafe Charge Stand & Pad lands at new $50 Amazon low (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charge Stand & Pad for $49.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $2 under the price drop we tracked during the Black Friday deal season last year to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This clean black MagSafe-ready stand features a built-in charger for iPhone 12 through 15 series with 7.5W of power output floating atop a 5W wireless charging base for AirPods and other Qi-ready gear. It is capable of holding your handset in both landscape and portrait orientations and features a hinge to get it at just the right angle. Head below for more details.

While mophie might be a more well-known entity, if you’re looking to bring spending down even more, the deal we are currently tracking on the UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is worth a closer look. Currently selling for under $30 shipped, this one delivers a similar setup and feature set with a design featuring hits of stainless steel – get a closer look at it right here.

Be sure to scope out our recent roundup of the best StandBy-ready MagSafe charging stands. Then check out some of the latest additions to the product category coming out of CES 2024 like the new Qi2 15W 4-in-1 stand from HYPER as well as the first wave of 15W Qi2 chargers, power banks, and multi-device docks from Anker. The rest of our CES 2024 coverage can be found right here.

mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charge Stand & Pad features:

Charging stand has built-in magnets that are MagSafe compatible, so your phone snaps into the ideal position for wireless charging on contact.

Up to 15W of wireless power. The wireless charging stand delivers up to 7.5W to iOS devices and up to 15W to Android devices.

The wireless charging pad delivers up to 5W of power to your AirPods in a designated charging area.

The wireless charging stand holds your phone in portrait or landscape mode so you can watch movies, scan messages, or hold conference calls.

The charging stand can be tilted to different angles so you can see your phone easily as it changes.

