Decorate your space with Govee’s smart multi-color Hexa lighting panels at $110 ($90 off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Glide Hexa Pro Smart Light Panels for $109.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is $90 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It comes in at $10 under our December holiday mention and delivers one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This is a 10-piece set of the brand’s smart Hexa lights – a series of hexagonal light panels you can arrange on the walls in your space however you like using the included adhesive pads. From there, you can leverage the free companion app to control the colors and lighting patterns as desired on your smartphone or with voice commands – there are millions of color options and preset scenes to choose from here. Check out our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If some basic smart string lights will better suit your needs – you can run these under cabinets and shelves, along the floor or otherwise – this 100-foot strip from Govee is still on sale for 40% off the going rate at $15 Prime shipped on Amazon. All of the details you need are in our previous deal coverage.

And while we are talking Govee, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on its sleek and modern Lyra smart floor lamp that is now $90 off the going rate.

And then dive into our coverage of the brand’s CES offerings, including its latest smart home lighting gear, sensors, and Matter-supported smart plugs. You can get the full rundown right here.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience. BUFF Your Battlestation with Govee lights in Christmas.

Expressive Scenes: Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays such as Christmas with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Customize Your Home Aesthetics: Our light panels are designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your Christmas design on the app and start the creative process.

