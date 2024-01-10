Razer’s Chroma RGB V2 headphone hub stand hits best price in over a year at $61 shipped

After the CES reveal of its new haptic feedback gamer cushion and the latest Blade gaming laptops going up for sale (more details on those right here), Amazon is now offering the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma headphone stand down at $61.19 shipped in Mercury white. Regularly $80, like it currently fetches directly from Razer, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s offer is also the first deal we have tracked on this model at Amazon in well over a year. This is a headphone stand with a detachable base for easy transportation, complete with Chroma RGB lighting – “16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from.” You’ll also find a high-friction, rubber bottom for stability as well as a sort of built-in connectivity hub in the base with two USB 3.1 charging ports and one 3.5mm audio jack. Head below for more details.

While the black model typically sells for a lower $70 price tag, that one is still up at full price right now. But if you’re aren’t impressed with the V2 model detailed above, there are loads of more basic headphone storage solutions you can save some cash with. One popular option is to forget the stand altogether and free up desk space by mounting one of Elevation Lab’s The Anchor headphone hooks on the under side of your battlestation table – they also sell on Amazon for just $12 Prime shipped and are one of the best options in the product category.

While we are talking headphones, be sure to scope some of the latest releases from CES 2024 including the solar charging headphones and earbuds from Urbanista as well as an updated version of JBL’s ‘world’s first’ smart touchscreen earbud charging case and the brand new Sennheiser Momentum 4. The rest of the most existing reveals from the show floor in Vegas are waiting right here.

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma headphone stand features:

Chroma RGB Lighting: With 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from, bring out the gaming style and stand out from the crowd

Non-Slip and Stable: Includes a high-friction, rubber bottom holder base with a low center of gravity to keep docked headphones safe on desk

Detachable Base: Allows the base to be separated from the headset stand for safe transport and more portability

THREE Extensive PC Ports: Contains two USB 3.1 charging ports with one 3.5mm audio jack combo port for the built-in 7.1 surround sound DAC

Universal Compatibility: Design to fit all size headphone with all-new aluminum construction and enhanced height for larger headsets

