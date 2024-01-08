Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds debut at CES 2024 alongside new sport buds with heart rate sensor

Sennheiser is starting off the year by offering a look at three new personal listening experiences. The new flagship Momentum 4 earbuds are being joined by the company’s first sport buds and a pair of over-ear headphones with the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, all of which are taking the stage at CES 2024 this year.

Sennheiser’s CES 2024 reveals start with a refreshed pair of its flagship earbuds, the Momentum 4. With a naming scheme that makes a little too much sense, these are the fourth-generation pair of buds in the lineup and arrive with much of the same flourishes as we’ve seen before. The design keeps up with the name scheme by providing much of the same build as before with that same fabric-covered charging case.

As for what’s new, the earbuds will launch with support for Qualcomm’s AptX Lossless technology, as well as the power-efficient Bluetooth LE Audio standard. Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility is another big feature, with Auracast support offering a more public take on your typical multi-point connectivity. It allows for one-to-many broadcasting, and is officially described as:

Auracast broadcast audio enables audio transmitters, such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, or public address systems to broadcast audio to an unlimited number of nearby receivers, including speakers, earbuds, or hearing devices. Auracast assistants, such as smartphones, smartwatches, or hearing aid remotes will scan for Auracast advertisements and provide a user interface (UI) to enable users to select an Auracast broadcast to join, similar to the UI commonly used to connect to Wi-Fi networks in public spaces.

Connectivity upgrades aside, the new Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds also include Sennheiser’s latest adaptive ANC features, evolved tuning, and improved battery life. There’s 7.5 hours of listening from the buds themselves, with the Qi charging case bringing the total playback time to 30 hours. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same audiophile-grade sound as we reviewed in the Momentum 3 buds.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 will debut in one of three colorways – metallic silver, and graphite – and will go up for pre-order next month on February 15 for $299.95.

Momentum Sport notably have heart rate tracking

Then there are a pair of entirely new earbuds hitting the scene, taking on a more fitness-focused build. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are the rugged counterpart to the flagship Momentum 4 and debut with the more unique tech of being able to monitor heart rate and body temperature. These aren’t the first-ever earbuds to do that, but it’s still a reletively new feature set to include in a pair of buds. You can count the mainstream brands who have attempted to cram functionality typically reserved for fitness trackers into earbuds on just a single hand, and now Sennheiser is taking its own shot at the concept.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport use photoplethysmography (PPG) in order to sync your fitness date with Apple, Peloton, Garmin, Strava, and Polar. Aside from that headlining feature, these buds are pretty typical. There’s an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they’re able to tag along on most workouts. The semi-open design also applies to much of that same tune, just for making sure you can still hear your surroundings. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours from the earbuds with an extra 18 from the USB-C and Qi-equipped charging case.

You’ll have to wait until later this year come spring to try out the fitness tracking tech when the Sennheiser Momentum Sport officially launch on April 9 for $329.95

Meet the new Accentum Plus headphones

Last up from the Sennheiser CES 2024 showcase are the new over-ear Accentum Plus headphones. These aren’t quite as high-end as the usual Momentum releases, but still back the $229.95 price tag with AptX Adaptive audio, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and 50 hours of battery life. There’s USB-C charging that can give you 5 hours of listening from just 10 minutes of juice, as well as a 3.5mm port for wired connections. Sennheiser throws in touch controls to the ear cups in order to round out the polished design.

The Accentum Plus headphones will be shipping later this winter on February 20 at that $230 MSRP.

