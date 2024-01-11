Today’s best iOS app deals: KORG music-making apps 50% off, 9th Dawn III, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready below the fold. Joining Thursday’s best App Store offers, we are also tracking a price drop on the original Apple Watch Ultra at $649 alongside everything else in our curated Apple deal hub. As for the iOS and iPad software, today’s collection is highlighted by a series of KORG music production apps and virtual instruments as well as titles like 9th Dawn III and Chicken Police. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Classic Art Stickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fiete World: Games for kids 4+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GeoFS – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Way: The Elevator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rain City: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISOLAND 3 Dust of the Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISOLAND: The Amusement Park: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GPX-Viewer: $1 (Reg. $2)

ARP Odyssey features:

The ARP Odyssey of 1972 has earned an unshakable position as a classic analog synthesizer. In 2015, KORG produced the ARP ODYSSEY, a complete reproduction of the original. The ARP genes that shook the worldwide music scene are being passed on, and its history continues. The next platform for the ARP ODYSSEY is iOS. We want the unforgettable ARP sound to be easily available on a device that as many as possible of today’s players can obtain; this resulted in the “ARP ODYSSEi” app for iPad / iPhone. Based on the revived ARP ODYSSEY, we used KORG’s proprietary CMT circuit modeling technology to reproduce the analog feeling and sound of the original as closely as possible. We’ve also given it numerous enhancements that are possible only with software, such as long-awaited polyphony and built-in effects.

