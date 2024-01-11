Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20, New Pokémon Snap $30, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is nearly 67% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in as the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon, having only been beaten once before with a short-lived offer at $15 for Black Friday. As you’ll from our hands-on review, the latest iteration of the Mario + Rabbids series “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action” and an all-around upgraded experience for the first outing. Everything from all-new boss battles and a series of new gameplay mechanics take everything we loved about the original title in the series and amps it up a notch. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

