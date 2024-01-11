Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20, New Pokémon Snap $30, more

Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch for $19.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60, this is nearly 67% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in as the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon, having only been beaten once before with a short-lived offer at $15 for Black Friday. As you’ll from our hands-on review, the latest iteration of the Mario + Rabbids series “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action” and an all-around upgraded experience for the first outing. Everything from all-new boss battles and a series of new gameplay mechanics take everything we loved about the original title in the series and amps it up a notch. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $25 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Tactica $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox$5 (Reg. $20)
- The Order: 1886 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox digital Last Chance sale up to 60% off
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $44 (Reg. $70)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Also matched on Xbox
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!