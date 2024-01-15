Today’s best iOS app deals: Incredibox, Cats in the box, Le Havre, and more

Monday morning is here and now it’s time to collect all of today’s best price drops on iOS game and app deals. You’ll want to check out the discounts we are tracking on Apple Watch Series 9 models, the official leather AirTag Key Rings, and Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Incredibox, Cats in the box, Le Havre (The Harbor), Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: My City : Mansion: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cats in the box adventures: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Valley Planner: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $6 (Reg. $8)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Car Drifting Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The White Bird Carnival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Incredibox features:

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

