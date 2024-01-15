Today’s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection $40, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 $30, more

Amazon is now offering Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the Amazon low and on par with the discount we tracked for Black Friday. This collection was unveiled at right around the same time as the highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta – a ground-up remake of the original MGS 3 Snake Eater – as a way bring the classic series of MGS games to current-generation consoles. It includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge, alongside a host of digital books for the various titles, a digital soundtrack, and more. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

