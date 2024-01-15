Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro now start from $1,799 (Save $200+)

Best Buy is offering some of the best discounts we’ve seen on the latest Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pros this week. The new 14-inch 512GB model starts at $1,799 shipped with a my Best Buy membership, dropping down from its usual $1,999 price tag. Everyone else pays an extra $50, like you’ll find matched at Amazon. This is the second-best offer to date at within $50 of the all-time low last set back over the holiday shopping sales last fall. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

There’s also the 16-inch M3 Pro on sale, which drops to $2,249 for my Best Buy members. Everyone else pays an extra $50. This takes $250 off the usual $2,499 price tag and lands at the second-best prices to date as the first discounts in over a month.

In either case, Apple’s new M3 Pro MacBook Pro comes centered around a refreshed 14- or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that comes backed by the same ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates as before – just with an increased 1,600 nits of brightness. There’s still the same form-factor as before, just in a new Space Black colorway that houses Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, SD card slot, and MagSafe charger.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. At the base with the 14-inch version, there’s an 11-core CPU that comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. The 16-inch MacBook Pro steps up to some better specs with the same 512GB of storage and 18GB of memory.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

