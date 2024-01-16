Today’s best iOS app deals: 60 Parsecs!, Boxville, The Secret Elevator, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered up down below the fold. Joining today’s App Store offers, we are also tracking notable discounts on Beats Studio Buds+ as well as Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like 60 Parsecs!, Boxville, The Secret Elevator Remastered, Cultist Simulator, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Corgi Dreamland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $21 (70% off), Digital Xbox sale up to 50% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: My City : Mansion: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cats in the box adventures: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Valley Planner: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $6 (Reg. $8)

60 Parsecs! features:

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN? This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This deep tissue massage gun with 10 attachments return...
Ninja’s latest NeverClog Cold Press Juicer return...
Chaco’s Cozy Sale: Get up to 45% off cozy-style s...
LEGO’s new Star Wars Commander Cody and Captain R...
Android game and app deals: 60 Seconds!, 60 Parsecs!, N...
1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 ANC earbuds get first ...
Jabra’s new Elite 8 Active ANC earbuds with Googl...
Apple’s official Alpine Loop Apple Watch bands no...
Load more...
Show More Comments