Today’s best iOS app deals: 60 Parsecs!, Boxville, The Secret Elevator, more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered up down below the fold. Joining today’s App Store offers, we are also tracking notable discounts on Beats Studio Buds+ as well as Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like 60 Parsecs!, Boxville, The Secret Elevator Remastered, Cultist Simulator, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Corgi Dreamland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Clear Lists: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $21 (70% off), Digital Xbox sale up to 50% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: My City : Mansion: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cats in the box adventures: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Valley Planner: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $6 (Reg. $8)

60 Parsecs! features:

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN? This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!