Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 $21 (70% off), Digital Xbox sale up to 50% off, more

Amazon is now offering a digital copy of Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S for $20.99. Regularly $70, you’re looking at 70% or $49 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes just ahead of Super Bowl LVII next month at a price well under the best we tracked on physical copies for Black Friday last year – physical copies are currently going for $50 at Amazon. Madden NFL 24 delivers a “leap forward in character technology” alongside the enhanced FieldSENSE that is said to provide “greater control and…realism to all the ways you play.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

