Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac on sale for one of the first times at $1,380 (Reg. $1,499)

Best Buy is offering one of the first discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac. The upgrade 10-core GPU model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory now drops down to $1,379.99 shipped for my Best Buy members. This is $119 off the usual $1,499 price tag and marking the first discount we’ve seen in the New Year. In fact, we last saw it on sale during Black Friday, which is also the only time it has gone for less than today’s offer after first shipping in November. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Shop all of the week’s best deals over in our Apple guide.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

24-inch M3 iMac features:

With M3 architecture, the Apple 24-inch iMac is more powerful and capable than ever. The Apple M3 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-Core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Combined with 8GB of Unified RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to take full advantage of macOS as well as other Apple apps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!