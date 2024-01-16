LEGO’s new Star Wars Commander Cody and Captain Rex Clone helmets hit $56 each (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the recent LEGO Star Wars Commander Cody Helmet for $55.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $70 price tag in order to save you 20%. It’s the best we’ve seen from Amazon, marking one of the first chances to save since launching last spring. It does come within $3 of the all-time low set once before over the holidays, and is the best since the beginning of December. We found it to be one of the better collectible kits from last year in our hands-on review, especially if you’re on a budget – a sentiment that is only made better by today’s sale. Head below for more.

Another rare discount is landing in the LEGO world, with the new Captain Rex Helmet set dropping down to that same $55.99 sale price at Amazon. It normally sells for $70, and is currently seeing a 20% off discount for the very first time. So not only is this the first chance to save, it’s also a new all-time low. Launching back in March as part of 2023’s roster of new buildable Star Wars likeness, the Captain Rex helmet was a highlight of the wave in our hands-on review. It stacks up to 854 pieces while assembling a detailed replica of the 501st Legion’s most famous trooper complete with display stand and plaque.

Today’s discounts land just after we were able to report on what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2024 lineup. There’s a collection of sets due out later this year that take one of the more unique approaches we’ve seen to the theme in ages, with highlights including a Dark Millennium Falcon, Jedi Bob Starfighter, Sarclacc pit, and more. Get details on the entire lineup in our original report.

LEGO Star Wars Commander Cody Helmet features:

Capture the battle-ready look of Clone Commander Cody with this LEGO Star Wars Helmet model, part of the LEGO Star Wars collection for adults. Relive Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes and enjoy the mindful process of recreating the distinctive contours of this helmet in LEGO brick-style. Display the Star Wars model on the included brick-built stand with a nameplate as a conversation-starting decor piece for the home or office

