Today’s best game deals: PlayStation New Year sale – over 1,900 titles up to 75% off, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyPSN
75% off
PlayStation PS5 New Year game sale

Just after seeing loads of deals over the holidays last year, Sony is now kicking off 2024 with a wide-ranging New Year sale on PSN. Loaded with over 1,900 PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC add-ons, you’re looking at up to 75% off a massive collection of digital titles. Ranging from the new Sonic Superstars and Resident Evil titles to Call of Duty and the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, this is great time to score some titles to enjoy before this year’s big-time releases start to launch without having to wait for shipping or even leaving the gaming chair. Browse through all of the deals right here and head below for even more. 

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

