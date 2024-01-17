Today’s best game deals: PlayStation New Year sale – over 1,900 titles up to 75% off, more

Just after seeing loads of deals over the holidays last year, Sony is now kicking off 2024 with a wide-ranging New Year sale on PSN. Loaded with over 1,900 PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC add-ons, you’re looking at up to 75% off a massive collection of digital titles. Ranging from the new Sonic Superstars and Resident Evil titles to Call of Duty and the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, this is great time to score some titles to enjoy before this year’s big-time releases start to launch without having to wait for shipping or even leaving the gaming chair. Browse through all of the deals right here and head below for even more.
***The very first official GTA 6 trailer is now live!
***Catch-up on the 2023 Annual Game Awards
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged $30 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Pokémon Snap $30 (Reg. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S $21 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Beyond Countdown Weekly Xbox Sale up to 50% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death’s Door Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Cult of the Lamb Xbox $15 (Reg. $25)
- Forager $7 (Reg. $20)
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $10 (Reg. $30)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Order: 1886 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Visions of Mana pre-order $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Motorsport $45 (Reg. $70
- PlayStation holiday sale 4,000+ titles up to 75% off
- The Last of Us Part I $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P on PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also on Xbox Series X
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Also matched on Xbox
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!