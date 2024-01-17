It’s time to get your very own robot, Amazon’s Astro business bot hits new $1,850 low ($500 off)

Amazon’s Astro robot is finally seeing a notable price drop today after the standard-issue model was unveiled way back in 2021. The Amazon Astro bot is now selling for $1,849.99 shipped, down from the regular $2,350. That’s $500 off and the lowest price we have tracked yet. The model on sale here today is the Amazon Astro for Business model that is marketed as a security bot of sorts and works alongside Ring alarm products. It is said to “monitor up to 5,000 square-feet with an HD night vision periscope camera to give you eyes in more places,” but more importantly, you get your very own robot!

Connected to the Astro app, owners can check in from anywhere with live views, the ability to move Astro through your space, and communicate with two-way talkback. And when disarmed, you can use Astro for managing daily tasks with timers, alarms, reminders, and more. Get even more information right here and down below.

More details on Astro Secure:

With a 120-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, you can schedule and customize patrols to safeguard areas with high-value assets, and get alerted to an unrecognized person, the sound of breaking glass, smoke/CO alarms, and more. Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions sold separately.

If you’re not sold on Astro, some of the, let’s say, more practical smart home gear out there that can help with security might be more than enough. Over in our smart home deal hub, you’ll find price drops on gear like the August HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen as well as Yale’s new Assure Lock 2 as well as this TP-Link Tapo 1080p Indoor Smart Cam for just$18 Prime shipped. But that’s for starters, everything else is waiting right here.

More details on Astro for Business:

Meet Astro for Business, a mobile security robot that helps monitor up to 5,000 sqft with an HD night vision periscope camera to give you eyes in more places. Use the Astro app to check in on your business from anywhere with a live view, move Astro throughout your business, and communicate with two-way talk. With Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, Astro can sync with Ring Alarm and move to the location of triggered Ring Alarm sensors to investigate. Ring Alarm and Alarm accessories, Astro Secure, and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions sold separately. With a Virtual Security Guard subscription, Virtual Guards will be notified of potential intrusions and can use Astro to investigate, deter unwanted activity, and request emergency services. Virtual Security Guard subscription sold separately.

