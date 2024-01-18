Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter hits new $268 low (Reg. $500), more models from $377

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter for $267.75 shipped. Down from its usual $500 price tag, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275. Today’s deal comes in as a 46% markdown off the going rate, giving you $232 in savings and marking a new all-time low. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for kids/teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

If you’re looking for a model that has better travel distance, Amazon is also offering two discounted variations of the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter that can cover those needs. The most affordable of the bunch is the 36V 350W model for $377, down from $420, which provides a 20-mile range at 20 MPH. The second is the upgraded 38V 500W model for $679, down from $800, which provides a greater 38-mile range at 20 MPH. Both models feature an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and more.

If you’ve been thinking of making the jump to an e-bike, there is an ongoing discount for the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid e-bike that has a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge. And be sure to also check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter features:

LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.

Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.

Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.

Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.

Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.

Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.

Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

