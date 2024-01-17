Schwinn’s Marshall Hybrid e-bike carries you up to 35 miles on single charge for new $680 low

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike with a medium step-over frame for $680.39 shipped. Down from $899, with a $1,400 MSRP, this particular model saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them falling from its high MSRP to the now regular $899 list price, and others coming in as short-lived sales over the second half of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate – 51% off its MSRP – beating out our previous mention by $67 and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all you’ll be getting a whopping $720 in savings off its original price.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

If you’re more of an e-scooter fan, Amazon is still offering the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $663, down from $800. It is centered around a 48V battery and 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 38 miles on a single charge. It has a variety of features for added comfort like 10-inch pneumatic tires, front and rear dual suspension, multiple brake options, bright front headlights, flashing red taillights when braking, a rear shelf, and an electric code lock.

And be sure to check out the announcement coverage of Segway’s all-new E2 Pro Electric KickScooter that is now available for pre-order. It sports a 750W motor alongside a rear-wheel drive and reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 16.8 miles on a single charge. One of the stand-out features of this new model is its compatibility with Apple Find My, allowing you to locate your scooter at all times.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’8” to 6’4” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

