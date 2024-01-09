Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock with Apple Watch fast charging undercuts Qi2 models at $116

Qi2 is officially taking the spotlight at CES 2024 this week as tons of companies show off their latest charging tech. It also means that the same brands are going to be clearing out their older models, just like today’s Amazon discount on the popular Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. To say it has been the blueprint for the rest of the StandBy solutions out there is a bit of an understatement, and now you can drop the stand down to $115.95 shipped. It normally sells for $150, and is now dropping by 23% in order to land at the third-best price to date. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Today’s discount lands just as other brands are launching tons of new Qi2 accessories. These are typically all on the more affordable side, like Anker’s new wave of chargers, with the same 15W speeds and multi-device capabilities. Chargers that have the official MagSafe spec from Apple do work better with StandBy, but the new Qi2 alternatives are still worth a look. Although if you’re after a 3-in-1 design, there’s no beating the value offered by today’s discount.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

