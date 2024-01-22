Android game and app deals: Super Onion Boy 2, Galaxy Trader, Swiftly switch, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now at the ready after the jump. Be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on these Google Assistant light bulbs, TCL’s Google smart TVs, and one of the best prices yet on Pixel 7 handests. But for now we are focused on the apps, including Super Onion Boy 2, Galaxy Trader Space RPG, NT Converter Unit Converter, Swiftly switch – Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Defeat enemies on the way with the help of superpowers and epic transformations, collect coins and stars to earn extra lives, find chests with magic potions and defeat all the terrible bosses until you reach the final boss.

After saving a princess from the clutches of a terrible monster, the Onion Boy wakes up in the forest and is not sure if everything was real or just a dream, he decides to go to the place where he saved her, but something unexpected happens…