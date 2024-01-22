Save $149 on Pixel 7 with Tensor G2 chip and skip Google’s latest at $450 (Second-best)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 for $449.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from the 128GB smartphone’s original $599 price tag in order to mark the second-best offer to date. It’s within $10 of the all-time low from October of last fall, and is the first discount we’ve seen since on this capacity. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our review, and we also break it down below the fold.

Google Pixel 7 may be the previous-generation version of the company’s flagship handset, but it still provides quite a bit of value thanks to today’s offer. It comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nits of preak brightness. Around back is a dual sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Google Pixel 7 is powered by Google Tensor G2; it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours; when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is super sharp, with rich, vivid colors; it’s fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps.

