Today’s best iOS app deals: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Focus Keeper Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been collated down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. You’ll want to scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as this offer on the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro itself, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Focus Keeper Pro, Boba Yeah stickers, Traffic Brains 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffic Brains 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AI Photo Generator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro – Manage Time: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Treasure 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Game Guide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Retro Piano: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TextEdit Plus – Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Textastic Code Editor: $8 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off at $30, Persona 5 Tactica $30, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baby Sleep Sounds HQ+: Shusher: $5 (Reg. $7)

13’s features:

A fun number matching puzzler that’ll keep you hooked for days!

– Drag tiles onto the board

– Make tiles in rows or columns add up to 13

– Use the trash can to remove tricky tiles

– Play until you fill up the board

13’s is a great game to relax to, perfect for teaching kids how to count, and it’s color blind friendly!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s late 2023 P3 Smart Scale with color displ...
Roborock’s Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop with 2.5L...
RESPAWN’s regularly up to $250 reclining gaming c...
9to5Toys Daily: January 22, 2024 – 11-inch M2 iPad Pr...
Working from home? Find your favorite position with Fle...
Hunter Boots Winter Sale takes up to 50% off styles for...
Elgato’s Stream Deck XL with 32 customizable LCD ...
TCL smart Fire/Google TVs up to $250 off ahead of the S...
Load more...
Show More Comments