Today’s best iOS app deals: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Focus Keeper Pro, and more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals has now been collated down below the fold courtesy of Apple's digital storefront.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Traffic Brains 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AI Photo Generator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DayCircle – Day counter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro – Manage Time: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Treasure 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ultimate Game Guide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Boba Yeah stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Retro Piano: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TextEdit Plus – Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Textastic Code Editor: $8 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baby Sleep Sounds HQ+: Shusher: $5 (Reg. $7)

13’s features:

A fun number matching puzzler that’ll keep you hooked for days! – Drag tiles onto the board – Make tiles in rows or columns add up to 13 – Use the trash can to remove tricky tiles – Play until you fill up the board 13’s is a great game to relax to, perfect for teaching kids how to count, and it’s color blind friendly!

