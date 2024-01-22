Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts from just $190 today (Reg. $349)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $199.99 for an open-box model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. This is $149 off the usual $349 going rate, undercuts Amazon’s concurrent sale by $99, and is the best we’ve ever seen. You can also drop the price even further by going with a refurbished unit at $189.99 – saving you an extra $10 while including a 90-day warranty. Both black and white colorways are available as part of today’s sale, too. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, while also offering some extra insight on today’s discount below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support. There’s also a dedicated USB-C charging port on the side so you don’t have to waste all of the higher-bandwidth features of the built-in Thunderbolt port on charging. The folio form-factor also houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

While it won’t be compatible with the Magic Keyboard on sale today, we’re also tracking a price cut on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for the first time since Black Friday. This discount arrives at within $1 of that Thanksgiving Week promotion and clocks in at $1,000 with $99 in savings to boot.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

