Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro on sale for the first time since Black Friday at $1,000 (Save $99)

Amazon now has Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro back in stock for the first time in months, while also rolling out some savings. The Wi-Fi 512GB capacity now drops down to $999.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag for the first time in quite some while with $99 in savings attached. This comes within $1 of our previous Black Friday mention, and is the first discount since. Head below for a closer look.

This is Apple’s latest generation of iPad Pro, all of which comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models. It includes all of the staples you’d expect like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

If there’s just one essential accessory you need for iPad Pro, it’s the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $115. This isn’t the best pricing ever, but any discount down from the usual $129 going rate means you can throw in a must-have upgrade to the iPad Pro experience for less.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!