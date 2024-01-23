Android game and app deals: Golf Peaks, Motorsport Manager 4, free icon packs, more

Tuesday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals have now been gathered down below for your money-saving pleasure. You’ll want to check out the OnePlus 12 pre-order deals we are now tracking as well as Spigen’s “designed for Samsung” 15W fast charger and this low on Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9, but for now we are focused on the Google Play deals. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, Motorsport Manager 4 Racing, Anodyne, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rock – Black Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Azulox Icon Pack – Dark mode FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lime – icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Minesweeper Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Mind Games Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Motorsport Manager 4 Racing $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Anodyne $3 (Reg. $5)
- The Sun: Key Of Heaven Shooter $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Antonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- G’Luck! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hero Z FREE (Reg. $2)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Neo Monsters FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shadow of Death 2: Premium FREE (Reg. $4)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Black Pie – Icon Pack $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1 (Reg. $3)
- Unit Converter Lab $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Swiftly switch – Pro $2 (Reg. $5.50)
Golf Peaks features:
Golf Peaks is a chill puzzle game about climbing misty mountains by playing golf. Choose cards to move the ball around, avoid hazards or use them to your advantage, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and become the master of Golf Peaks! You start each stage with a selection of cards (strokes) – pick the right one, choose a direction and launch your ball towards the hole!
