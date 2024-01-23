Android game and app deals: Golf Peaks, Motorsport Manager 4, free icon packs, more

Golf Peaks

Tuesday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals have now been gathered down below for your money-saving pleasure. You’ll want to check out the OnePlus 12 pre-order deals we are now tracking as well as Spigen’s “designed for Samsung” 15W fast charger and this low on Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9, but for now we are focused on the Google Play deals. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, Motorsport Manager 4 Racing, Anodyne, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Golf Peaks features:

Golf Peaks is a chill puzzle game about climbing misty mountains by playing golf. Choose cards to move the ball around, avoid hazards or use them to your advantage, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and become the master of Golf Peaks! You start each stage with a selection of cards (strokes) – pick the right one, choose a direction and launch your ball towards the hole!

