OnePlus 12 pre-order deals go live at $800 (Save $100), trade-in bonus, more

The new OnePlus 12 is here. It’s being officially shown off ahead of launching early next month, and now the pre-order deals are following suit. The big promotion this time around is taking a play out of Samsung’s book, giving shoppers a free storage upgrade. That lets you bring home the OnePlus 12 512GB for $799.99 shipped direct from OnePlus. There’s some added trade-in value from the retailer that guarantees you at least $100 back when handing in your existing device, too. Over at Amazon, the storage upgrade is matched at $100 off, too. We have the full scoop on specs over at 9to5Google, but also break it down below the fold.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage as well as 16GB of RAM.

Alongside the savings above, OnePlus is also throwing in a bonus $30 coupon for you to buy the new OnePlus Buds 3. If you plan on upgrading to the company’s latest handset and earbuds all at once, this is a great way to add in some extra savings.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

More on the OnePlus 12:

The new OnePlus 12 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. With the fastest wireless charging in North America*, it powers through everything effortlessly. Enjoy all your content on a brilliant 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, with dynamic refresh rate. The 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera System for Mobile captures incredible photos & videos, making the OnePlus 12 the perfect everyday companion for capturing your favorite memories. Packed with premium hardware specs & intuitive OxygenOS 14 software, the OnePlus 12 is our most complete smartphone experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!