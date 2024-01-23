New all-time low takes $275 off Samsung’s 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 256GB tablet at $645

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. This 11-inch Android tablet with 256GB of storage now sells for $644.98 shipped. It’s down from $920, dropping by 30% to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The previous discount on this storage capacity was at $800, and now you can take another $155 off. And just to further drive home how good of a deal this is, the 128GB capacity sells for $699 on Amazon right now – so you’re getting double the storage for $54 less. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest addition to its lineup of tablets and just launched last fall. The new release comes centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. There’s plenty of modern features packed into the Android experience, like Wi-Fi 6E, as well as support for the included S Pen, an IP68 water-resistance rating, and an elevated 256GB of onboard storage.

If we’re talking Android though, this past week has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 features:

Confidently take your Tab S9 with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. From work time to playtime, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet

